European shares pare gains on weak euro zone data

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.5 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.4 pct

* Stocks pare gains after weak euro zone GDP data

* RWE leads fall in utilities

By Julia Fioretti

LONDON, Nov 14 Data showing the euro zone economy slowed sharply in the third quarter curbed a rally in European shares on Thursday, after dovish comments from next Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen spurred early buying.

Euro zone GDP figures showed the single currency bloc grew just 0.1 percent in the third quarter, slower than expected, curbing appetite for stocks in the region.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.5 percent at 1136 GMT, off an intra-day high of 1,295.62 points and still down on the week. The euro zone Euro STOXX 50 was up 0.4 percent at 3,035.41 points, inching closer to a five-year high at 3,106.64 hit earlier this month.

Global stocks had climbed earlier after Yellen, currently Fed vice-chair and President Barack Obama's nominee to head the U.S. central bank, eased concerns that stimulus measures would start to be rolled back this year.

Over the past month U.S. stocks have outperformed their European peers, boosted by pledges of continued monetary support from the Fed and stronger economic momentum. Euro zone data has meanwhile showed falling inflation, prompting the European Central Bank to cut interest rates last week.

"The deflation fear is driving the rotation back from European stocks into the U.S. and we think that is going to prevail until (the Euro STOXX 50) breaks the 3,100 level," said Simon Maughan, head of research at Olivetree Financial Group.

"That is going to either be triggered by an improvement in growth - don't bet on it - or more decisive action from the ECB introducing unconventional measures."

Investors have been weighing the positive impact of recent strong U.S. data against the prospect of the Fed reducing its quantitative easing programme (QE), which has driven money out of safe haven bonds and into riskier assets such as stocks.

In remarks released ahead of her confirmation hearing later on Thursday, Janet Yellen said the Fed has "more work to do" to help the economy. That suggests she is in no hurry to start trimming its bond-buying programme, which has helped European stocks rise nearly 20 percent since it was announced in September 2012.

"At the moment the data are less important than what the central banks tell you," said Grant Lewis, head of research at Daiwa Capital Markets.

"QE by itself is not going to deliver enduring growth in equity markets but ... the policymakers aren't going to make a mistake in tightening too soon and choking growth off."

Utilities were the biggest losers in European equities, down 1.7 percent. Germany's RWE led losses, falling 8.7 percent after the company said it would slash jobs and trim capital spending to weather a deep crisis in Europe's energy industry.

RWE was one of the most heavily traded stocks on the FTSEurofirst, with volume at almost three times its 90-day average, Thomson Reuters data showed.

French conglomerate Bouygues topped gainers as it rose 5.7 percent, with brokers highlighting a rise in the group's third quarter earnings before interest and taxes in results released late on Wednesday.

Volume was heavy, at 140 percent of the share's full day average for the past three months, Thomson Reuters data showed.