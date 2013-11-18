European shares advance as DAX hits record high

* DAX sets new record high
* FTSEurofirst up 0.4 pct, Euro STOXX 50 rises 0.5 pct
* RWE buoyed by broker upgrade
* Sonovo surges after raising guidance
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Nov 18 Germany's DAX equity
market hit a record high on Monday as European shares resumed
their rally on the back of an improving outlook for the region's
economy.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.4
percent to 1,302.68 points in mid-session trading, close to a
5-year high of 1,316.42 points reached earlier this month.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
rose 0.5 percent to 3,071.14 points while the DAX was up by 0.5
percent at 9,212.92 points, having earlier rallied to an
all-time high of 9,220.70 points.
Investors and traders said that even if European equity
markets were prone to the odd short-term dip, the longer-term
outlook for 2014 remained positive, given signs of a gradual
improvement in the region's economy from the effects of the euro
zone's sovereign debt crisis of the last few years.
On Monday, European Union data showed that the euro zone's
trade surplus grew more than expected in September, while the
Bundesbank said Germany would consolidate its economic recovery
in coming months.
The European Central Bank's decision earlier this month to
cut interest rates to a record low of 0.25 percent has provided
encouragement for investors, signalling the bank's intent to
support the economic recovery.
"Stable to slightly higher equity markets are expected in
the near term," said Eric Bendahan, European equity fund manager
at Swiss bank and fund management group SYZ.
"An improving economy was the missing piece in the puzzle
but leading indicators in the developed world and in Europe are
now supportive, confirming the return to a growth environment
with growth being more balanced between northern and southern
Europe," he added.
RWE AND SONOVO RISE
Richard Edwards, head of trading and research firm HED
Capital, favoured the DAX over rival markets in France, Spain
and Italy, arguing that the German economy appeared in better
shape with its exporters well-placed to benefit from any
weakness in the euro.
Edwards backed buying the DAX on days when it fell while
also selling the French, Spanish and Italian equity markets when
they rose in order to make the most gains.
"We've favoured Germany for a long time over the rest," he
said.
German utility RWE topped the DAX leaderboard with
a 7.7 percent rise, which traders attributed to Exane BNP
Paribas' upgrade on the stock to "outperform" from "neutral".
Hearing aid company Sonova also rose 6.7 percent
after raising its full-year guidance.
The FTSEurofirst 300 has risen around 15 percent since the
start of 2013, while the Euro STOXX 50 has advanced by around 17
percent. The DAX has risen 21 percent.