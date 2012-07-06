European shares dip, 5-week rally under threat

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.2 pct, Euro STOXX 50 0.5 pct
* Rally seen faltering after 5th week of gains
* U.S. Fed stimulus speculation eases ahead of jobs report
* Spanish shares fall as ECB fails to reassure
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, July 6 European shares fell on Friday,
signalling a five-week rally was likely coming to an end as
hopes waned that a summit deal to tackle the euro zone crisis
would come into effect soon or central banks offer more stimulus
measures.
Spanish banks led a selloff among euro zone lenders,
down 1.5 percent, on growing concerns that Madrid may need
additional aid after the European Central Bank failed to signal
new measures to support struggling countries and banks on
Thursday.
ECB chairman Mario Draghi dismissed the prospect of buying
more distressed sovereign bonds, or lending directly to the euro
zone's bailout funds to help support banks and buy debt in the
secondary market.
"The ECB mandate is not changing yet. It will probably cut
interest rates again but its future role with regard to ESM
(rescue fund) financing is still unclear," Emmanuel Cau,
strategist at JPMorgan, said.
"Even if Europe is moving in the right direction, resolution
of the sovereign crisis is going to be a slow process. EU summit
announcements were a positive but implementation risks are high
and we have few details at this stage."
Spanish bank BBVA fell 5 percent, also weighed
down by dilution associated with the conversion of a bond into
shares, while peer Banco Santander was down 2.2 percent.
They weighed on the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
, which was down 0.2 percent at 1,042.52 points by 1032
after shedding 0.1 percent in the previous session, although the
index was still up 2.1 percent for the week.
The euro zone Euro STOXX 50 index was 0.5 percent
lower at 2,273.99 points, extending a technical pullback after
failing to close above resistance at its 200-day moving average
on Thursday.
"Now that resistances are reached, what we should see is
sharp corrections and new bounces," Valerie Gastaldy, head of
Paris-based technical analysis firm Day-By-Day said in a note,
adding she expected pan-European indexes to trade in a 4 percent
range until the middle of next week.
"As the mid-term trend remains bearish, we expect the breach
of the support (and not the resistance) and a return down to the
June lows area."
A third straight session of losses cut the Euro STOXX 50's
gains for the week to a mere 0.4 percent, jeopardising its
longest weekly winning streak since 2009.
The surge has came as tensions surrounding the euro zone
debt crisis eased following a European agreement to bail out
Spanish banks, the establishment of a pro-bailout government in
Greece and new EU-wide initiatives to help euro zone lenders.
Also boosting the market in June were expectations that the
Federal Reserve would launch a new quantitative easing programme
to shore up the U.S. economy in the face of worsening economic
activity data.
But these hopes began fading on Thursday when a
better-than-expected private employment report raised prospects
that non-farm payrolls data due at 1230 GMT may deliver a
consensus beat.
"The market has been supported recently by expectations of
QE3 in the U.S. and this is very concerning to us because,
clearly, the market has yet to price in the weak activity,"
JPMorgan's Cau said.
"As of now, manufacturing activity is weakening, but the
labour market seems to hold up. We think that we need to see
more weakness in the activity for the Fed to do QE3."
He added a likely mixed U.S. reporting season, due to start
next week, could be "a reality check" for U.S. shares,
which were still trading just 3.9 percent off three-year highs.
In a risk-off trading day in Europe, defensive shares led
gainers, with utilities, food and beverage and
healthcare shares up between 0.3 percent and 0.4
percent.