European shares edge higher in defensive rally

* FTSEurofirst up 0.1 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.4 pct
* Indexes turn positive, futures point to higher Wall St
open
* Telecoms, utilities rise; luxury goods hit by Burberry
figures
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, July 11 European shares edged higher on
Wednesday, as gains in heavyweight telecoms and utility stocks
offset a slump in luxury goods companies, whose shares fell
after slower sales growth at Burberry hit rivals such
as LVMH.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.1 percent to
1,039.74 points, having at one point fallen as much as 0.6
percent.
The Euro STOXX 50 index rose 0.4 percent, with
both indexes turning positive as U.S. stock index futures
pointed to a higher opening on Wall Street, although trading
volumes were well below the 90-day average for both indexes.
Some traders added that new taxes and spending cuts
announced by Spain on Wednesday to help it meet tough fiscal
targets agreed with the European Union were also seen by
investors as a constructive response to the euro debt crisis.
"There is some positive sentiment surrounding the Spanish
news, as the country is trying to get its house in order. At
least for now it's a welcome development," said IG Group market
strategist Chris Beauchamp.
TELECOMS, UTILITIES RISE AS LUXURY GOODS FIRMS SLUMP
The STOXX European telecoms index was the best
performing European equity sector, rising 1.2 percent, while the
utility index also gained 1 percent, as investors sought
protection in stocks noted for their high dividend yields.
"Telcos and utilities up, so it's a defensive rally," said a
portfolio trader at a leading U.S. investment bank, who declined
to be named.
European bank stocks - among the hardest hit by the region's
sovereign debt crisis - also rallied.
The euro zone STOXX bank index rose 1.8 percent,
with Italian bank UniCredit gaining 2.5 percent as
Bank of Italy governor Ignazio Visco reassured investors over
the capital adequacy of the country's biggest lenders.
In contrast, French luxury goods groups LVMH and
PPR fell more than 2 percent after British rival
Burberry reported slower quarterly sales growth, which
caused Burberry's shares to fall around 6 percent.
Burberry's weak results followed a clutch of lacklustre
second-quarter earnings from the United States, and analysts
said the risk that many European firms would report a slowdown
in growth in their second-quarter results in July and August was
leading some investors to sell European equities.
"The problem in the equity markets at the moment is
confidence - there is very little of it. People are also worried
about the earnings season, and that earnings will not be as good
as they were in the first quarter," said Jiban Nath, equity
derivatives strategist at Solo Capital.