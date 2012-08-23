Euro zone worries limit gains for European stocks

* FTSEurofirst 300 and Euro STOXX 50 both rise 0.1 pct
* Persistent worries over euro zone crisis limit gains
* Heineken among top performers after broker upgrades
* Some investors say central bank action already priced in
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Aug 23 European shares rose on Thursday,
helped by gains at Dutch beer company Heineken and
expectations of new stimulus measures from central banks,
although persistent worries over the euro zone debt crisis
limited stocks' rise.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.1 percent to
1,096.99 points, while the Euro STOXX 50 also edged
higher by 0.1 percent to 2,455.92 points.
Both benchmark indexes were below intraday highs reached
earlier in the day, as traders used fresh signs of problems in
the euro zone economy to err on the side of caution by selling
shares to book short-term profits.
Markit's Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) on Thursday
suggested the euro zone looked destined for its second recession
in three years, with the economic rot even spreading through
Germany, the region's largest and strongest economy.
Economic weakness is making it even harder for struggling
euro zone states to cut their high debt levels.
"Our view is that the upside (in stocks) remains limited,"
said Central Markets senior broker Joe Neighbour.
Neighbour backed selling Germany's benchmark DAX
index, which was up 0.2 percent at 7,033.96 points, at the 7,090
level, and selling Euro STOXX futures, which were 0.1
percent higher at 2,457 points, when they reached 2,495 points.
STIMULUS PRICED IN?
Heineken rose 2.4 percent, making it one of the
best-performing stocks on the FTSEurofirst 300 index,
as it benefited from a wave of upgrades from brokers.
The brewer reported on Wednesday a 4 percent fall in
first-half net profit but it also forecast a better second half.
SocGen raised its rating on Heineken to "buy" from "hold",
saying Heineken should eventually benefit from its planned
acquisition of Asia Pacific Breweries.
Equity markets have rallied since late July, when European
Central Bank head Mario Draghi pledged to do "whatever it takes"
to protect the euro, which suggested the ECB was preparing new
stimulus measures, such as a fresh round of buying government
bonds, to tackle the region's debt crisis.
Minutes from the latest Fed meeting, released on Wednesday
after European markets closed, also showed the U.S. central bank
was likely to deliver another round of monetary stimulus "fairly
soon" unless the economy improved considerably.
However, some traders said equity markets had already
factored in new central bank stimulus measures, with some
investors now focusing again on the underlying problems within
the euro zone.
"So much has already been priced into the market. People are
starting to take a stand-back stance, which could induce a
consolidation and small sell-off of some 5 percent," said
Francois Savary, chief investment officer at Swiss bank Reyl.
Savary said Reyl had increased its exposure to European
equities from May onwards, but had since taken profits on some
of its equity holdings.
"I believe most of the rally has been done for this year,"
he said.