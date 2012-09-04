European shares fall, led by Swiss market after GDP

* FTSEurofirst 300 falls 0.5 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 0.1 pct
* Swiss stock market falls 1.0 pct after economy contracts
* Caution ahead of ECB meeting weighs on markets
* Traders buying put options on Euro STOXX 50 - XBZ
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Sept 4 European shares fell on Tuesday
as investors turned cautious in the run-up to a European Central
Bank (ECB) meeting this week, with the Swiss market lagging
after figures showed an unexpected contraction in the country's
economy.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.5 percent to
1,086.35 points. Switzerland's benchmark SMI equity index
underperformed other main European markets, declining
by 1.0 percent.
The euro zone's Euro STOXX 50 index fell 0.1
percent, and traders said concerns remained that any new
debt-buying scheme by the ECB might still not be enough to fully
tackle the region's sovereign debt crisis.
"We hope there's a way out, but it's not round the corner
immediately," said Mike Turner, European equity options broker
at XBZ Ltd.
The FTSEurofirst 300 has risen some 7 percent since ECB head
Mario Draghi pledged on July 26 to do "whatever it takes" to
protect the euro from the crisis, which risks increasingly
impacting on Spain and Italy and has already resulted in a
sovereign bailout of Greece and other smaller states.
But uncertainty over the timing and extent of any ECB action
following the central bank's meeting on Sept. 6 has limited
gains and, some traders believe, left the market vulnerable to a
sell-off.
"I'm still expecting further weakness unless they provide a
'shock-and-awe' statement on Thursday, but I don't think that
they themselves necessarily know how to fix the crisis," said
Adrian Slack, head of equities at Bastion Capital.
SWISS STOCK MARKET SLUMPS
The Swiss economy shrank in the second quarter as the impact
of the euro zone crisis weighed on the country's exports.
Blue-chip Swiss stocks were among the biggest drags on the
FTSEurofirst 300 index, with chemicals group Roche and
food group Nestle falling 1.2 percent and 0.8 percent
respectively.
The prospects of new action from the ECB has kept European
stock markets above troughs reached in June, and Euribor
bank-to-bank lending rates fell on Tuesday on expectations that
the ECB could cut interest rates this week to help the economy.
The Euro STOXX 50 index has also formed a "golden cross"
technical trading pattern - formed when its 5-day moving average
level crosses above the 200-day moving average level - which
could also act as a signal to buy the index.
However, XBZ's Turner said traders were still looking to
protect themselves from any market decline following the ECB
meeting.
He said trading firms were buying put options - which give
the right to sell at a fixed price in the future - on the Euro
STOXX 50 index due to expire this Friday with strike prices of
2,325 and 2,400 points - implying a possible 3 percent fall in
the market.
Societe Generale analysts wrote in a research note that,
although they expected European policymakers to be able to
prevent a break-up of the euro zone, it would take a long time
for investor confidence to recover fully.
"We see glimmers of light at the end of the tunnel, but the
road back to confidence will be a long one with many twists and
turns," wrote SocGen.