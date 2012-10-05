Technip leads European share rebound in thin trade

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.7 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 1 pct
* Technip rises 2.5 pct after Mexico contract win
* Buy VSTOXX, sell VIX to protect against euro risk -SocGen
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Oct 5 European shares rose in thin trade
on Friday as investors bought into recent dips, with F rench oil
services firm Technip leading the pack after winning a
contract in Mexico.
Technip shares rose 2.5 percent by 1121 GMT, having traded
80 percent of its average daily volume, after a consortium led
by the group won a $2.7 billion engineering procurement contract
in Mexico.
It topped gainers in oil & gas, one of the
best-performing sectors along with basic resources.
Investors bought into recent falls on expectations ongoing cash
injections from the U.S. Federal Reserve would support equities,
as well as the price of oil and metals.
The Fed announced an aggressive quantitative easing
programme last month in a bid to shore up the U.S. economy and
counter the effect of the euro zone debt crisis, strengthening
stimulus efforts by major central banks around the world.
"The market is in a pendulum: on the one hand you've got a
huge amount of debt, which will continue to be a burden on the
economy," Mouhammed Choukeir, chief investment officer at
Kleinwort Benson, said.
"On the other hand, there are the liquidity injections, the
printing press. Currently we are in the printing press zone."
In this context, Kleinwort Benson maintains a neutral stance
on equities, which it hedges through options to sell major
indices if new, stringent austerity measures in Europe in coming
months depress the region's economy further and drag equities
down.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.7
percent at 1,107.86 points, having traded a mere third of its
daily volume average.
The euro zone blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 was up 1
percent at 2,511.16. It has fallen 3.2 percent from a six-month
high hit in mid-September, when intervention pledges by the ECB
and the Federal Reserve had fuelled a 26 percent rally from late
July.
Investors have been fretting over Spain, which is seen as
bound to request a bailout to allow it to access support from
the European Central Bank.
Vincent Cassot, head of equity derivatives strategy at
Societe Generale in Paris, said the Fed's action was momentarily
outweighing structural problems in Europe but advised protecting
against possible downside.
He advised doing so by buying options to buy implied
volatility on the Euro STOXX 50 index, which tracks
option prices on the euro zone blue-chip index and tends to rise
when the cash gauge falls, financing the trade by selling
equivalent options on the U.S. implied volatility index.
"The risk on European equities is certainly bigger than on
the S&P," Cassot said. "Given the overall context, it's safer to
be long\short volatility in a pair trade, so you're not exposed
to only one scenario."
U.S JOBS DATA
Traders said the Fed's pledge to buy mortgage debt each
month until the job market improves had reduced the significance
of U.S. unemployment data due at 1230 GMT, since the reading -
expected to tick up to 8.2 percent - was unlikely to change the
central bank's view either way.
"The Fed has taken the excitement out of the numbers that
used to drive markets," Andy Ash, head of sales at monument
Securities, said. "There's very little positioning going on. To
excite the market, you would need to see an economically
positive number."
U.S. non-farm jobs data, due to be released along with the
unemployment rate, are expected to have increased by 113,000
last month, according to a Reuters poll.
Monument's Ash said mining stocks could rally if the reading
came in at or above 125,000 while a reading of 50,000 would
probably trigger a correction.