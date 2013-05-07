European shares gain, DAX hits record high

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.2 percent, at fresh 5-year peak
* DAX breaks through resistance to hit record high
* Charts show scope for more gains on the German index
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, May 7 European equities nudged higher on
Tuesday, with sentiment boosted by a record high in the German
DAX index, forecast-beating earnings and prospects of sustained
central bank stimulus.
The DAX became the first of the major European
indexes to breach the peaks set in 2007, rising as high as
8,173.19 points and following in the footsteps of the U.S. S&P
500 which has been setting record highs since mid-April.
The Frankfurt index has enjoyed popularity thanks to its
strong exposure to faster growing foreign markets, its low
weighting in volatile banks, the perception of Germany as a safe
haven within the euro zone and the fact that unlike many peers
it includes dividends as well as price returns.
"Our concern is obviously stability of the euro zone and the
currency risk. We've seen Europe as two parts - Germany and the
rest," said Christopher Aldous, chief executive at Evercore Pan
Asset, which started adding German equities to its portfolios at
the end of last year.
"It's got its economy well under control, it's managed to
grow its exports outside of the euro zone, it is exporting into
the high growth areas like U.S. and Asia and that's why it's
doing so well. It's just in good shape."
Germany's economy was long resilient to the euro zone debt
crisis, but it contracted at the end of last year. However,
industrial orders data on Tuesday bolstered expectations that it
has returned to growth.
Charts pointed to the scope for more gains on the German
index, with David Furcajg, technical strategist at 3rd Wave
Consult, highlighting 8,700 as a possible eventual target. He
recommended holding on to long bets on the DAX as long as it
does not close the 7,873.50-7,893.08 upside gap made last week.
The rally in the DAX gave a fillip to the broader European
market pushing the FTSEurofirst 300 to fresh five-year peaks
. The broad index was up 0.2 percent at 1,220.31 points
by 1019 GMT, supported by some fresh money as London - Europe's
top financial centre - reopened after a three day weekend.
A string of better than expected results - including from
HSBC, Commerzbank, builder Skanska
and brewer Carlsberg - helped support sentiment,
bringing some unforeseen cheer to what has been a fairly mixed
first quarter earnings season in Europe.
Implied volatility on EuroSTOXX 50 - a crude barometer of
investor risk aversion based on options prices - fell to a six
week low.
A rate cut in Australia overnight reinforced global central
banks' commitment to continued stimulus, which has been a key
driver of equity market gains in the past year.
In Europe, ECB President Mario Draghi on Monday reiterated
that the central bank was ready to offer further economic
stimulus if needed.
"From a very low base, everyone is fairly optimistic that
things are going to improve and, if they don't, you've got the
added backdrop from Draghi that he'll do whatever it takes to
push the euro zone economy forwards," said Neil Marsh,
strategist at Newedge.
"I think the markets are going to continue going higher."