Employment recovery props up European shares

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.1 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.2 pct
* German and Italy employment recovery nudges up markets
* AB Inbev and Bayer rise after results
* Traders avoid taking big positions ahead of Fed meeting
* European equities to continue to rise slowly -ACIES
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, July 31 European shares edged up on
Wednesday, erasing earlier losses after better employment data
in the euro zone, while robust earnings from leading companies
also boosted sentiment.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up by
0.1 percent at 1,206.78 points in mid-session trade, while the
euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index also
advanced by 0.2 percent to 2,763.34 points.
However, volumes were relatively thin, with many traders
holding off from adding on big equity positions ahead of the
conclusion of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later which might
give more clues on the Fed's future monetary policy.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index is on course to record its best
monthly gain since June 2012, having rebounded nearly 10 percent
from a low of 1,111.11 points over this month.
Europe is still fighting to recover from the euro zone's
sovereign debt crisis, and investors welcomed data that showed
the number of people unemployed in the euro zone fell for the
first time in more than two years in June.
Germany and Italy are also registering signs of an improvement
in their jobs market.
"The picture has got better as both German and Italian
employment data showed a welcome improvement," said IG market
analyst Chris Beauchamp.
AB INBEV AND BAYER RISE
The European second-quarter earnings season has been mixed
so far, with profit warnings last week from engineer Siemens
and chemicals group BASF contrasting with
better results elsewhere.
According to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, out of the
companies on the pan-European STOXX 600 index to have
so far reported earnings, 58 percent have beaten or met market
forecasts, while 42 percent of them have missed forecasts.
On Wednesday, drinks group AB Inbev surged 7.5
percent to the top of the FTSEurofirst 300 leaderboard after
posting higher profits.
Bayer also rose 3.6 percent after
stronger-than-expected new drug sales, with AB Inbev and Bayer
adding the most points to the FTSEurofirst 300.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index hit a 5-year high in late May but
has since slipped from those peaks due to expectations that the
U.S. Federal Reserve will gradually scale back economic stimulus
measures that had driven much of that rally.
Nevertheless, Andreas Clenow - hedge fund trader and
principal of ACIES Asset Management - expected European equity
markets to continue to rise slowly, with the FTSEurofirst 300
index still up around 7 percent since the start of 2013.
"I am generally 'long' equities and 'short' bonds," he said.