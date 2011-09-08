版本:
European shares turn positive; retailers advance

LONDON, Sept 8 European share prices turned positive on Thursday, tracking Wall Street and with a rise in crude oil prices helping energy stocks, while Wm Morrison Supermarkets led retailers higher after beating profit forecasts.

At 1354 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.3 percent at 934.20 points after trading in a wide range of 926.38-941.65 points.

(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

