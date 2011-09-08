European shares turn positive; retailers advance

Three contractors killed in explosion at Louisiana paper mill
Feb 8 Packaging Corp of America said an explosion at its DeRidder, Louisiana, paper mill resulted in the death of three contract workers on Tuesday.
LONDON, Sept 8 European share prices turned positive on Thursday, tracking Wall Street and with a rise in crude oil prices helping energy stocks, while Wm Morrison Supermarkets led retailers higher after beating profit forecasts.
At 1354 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.3 percent at 934.20 points after trading in a wide range of 926.38-941.65 points.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
Feb 8 Packaging Corp of America said an explosion at its DeRidder, Louisiana, paper mill resulted in the death of three contract workers on Tuesday.
* The Dixie Group announces dixie Residential executive vice president Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Feb 8 The Brazilian government will send a bill to Congress proposing a fine on homebuyers who cancel the purchase of a property be limited to 10 percent of the value of the house, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.