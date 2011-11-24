European shares trim gains on euro zone concerns

LONDON Nov 24 European shares pared gains in early trade on Thursday in a choppy session, with volumes expected to be light throughout the day as the U.S. markets are closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Although the market was being supported by technicals after a five-day losing run, investors were likely to be cautious with the ongoing euro zone sovereign debt crisis.

At 0832 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.4 percent at 905.92 points after rising to a high of 909.41 earlier in the session.

(Reporting by Atul Prakash)