European shares extend losses after U.S. data

LONDON May 31 European shares extended losses in afternoon trading on Thursday after U.S. Institute for Supply Management-Chicago said its index of Midwest business activity fell in May to 52.7 from 56.2 in April.

A Reuters survey of economists had, on average, expected a median reading of 56.5 in May.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.6 percent at 970.12 points at 1355 GMT, after rising to a high of 982.70 earlier in the session.

