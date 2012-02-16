Europe shares recover, bunds fall on US data, Greece

LONDON Feb 16 European shares recovered
lossed to turn, while bunds hit session lows on Thursday, with
upbeat U.S. economic data and news that Greece and its
international lenders have agreed on budget cuts worth 325
million euros improving sentiment.
At 1539 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was flat at 1,076.13 points after falling to a
low of 1,064.64.
The German Bund future sank to a session low of
138.83, down 26 ticks on the day.
European media shares, up 1.2 percent, were the top
gainers, helped by a more than 3 percent rise in Anglo-Dutch
publishing and events group Reed Elsevier that reported
a rise in full-year profit.
Data showed U.S. jobless claims unexpectedly fell last week
to a near four-year low, while January housing starts were also
better than forecast. The pace of factory activity in the U.S.
Mid-Atlantic region gained momentum in February as new orders
picked up.
Greek government sources said Greece and its international
lenders had agreed how to achieve budget cut measures worth 325
million euros for this year, one of the last pieces that needed
to fall into place for the debt-laden country to receive a
130-billion euro rescue package.