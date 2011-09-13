European shares turn negative; banks fall

LONDON, Sept 13 European shares turned negative on Tuesday, with banks that had risen sharply in early trade on hopes China would buy into Italian debt giving up gains, as traders said it was not a long-term solution for the euro zone debt crisis.

At 0759 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.8 percent at 883.93 points.

The STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index fell 1.4 percent, while BNP Paribas was down 10.4 percent. (Reporting by Brian Gorman)