European shares turn negative on bond yield worries

LONDON Nov 16 European shares pared gains
and turned negative in choppy trading on Wednesday, with traders
citing doubts about how successful the European Central Bank was
in buying sovereign bonds to reduce yields.
At 1102 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.2 percent at 968.33 points, having
been in and out of positive territory several times, and up more
than 1 percent at one point, on optimism the ECB was buying
bonds and stemming the rise in yields.
High bond yields in Italy, Spain and other countries on
concerns over their debt problems have been a major factor in
pulling down share prices in recent days.
