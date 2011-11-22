Europe shares briefly turn negative on high yields

LONDON Nov 22 European shares pared gains and briefly turned negative on Tuesday, after yields in a Spanish bill auction rose to their highest in 14 years.

At 1009 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.2 percent at 921.68 points, having gone negative and as low as 919.38. It earlier rose as high as 930.12. (Reporting by Brian Gorman)