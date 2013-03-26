European shares turn negative, led lower by banks

LONDON, March 26 European shares turned negative in mid-session trade on Tuesday, led by a sharp sell-off in banks after the European Commission said large depositors could be bailed-in for future bank rescues, as they were in Cyprus.

"In the Commission's proposal, which is under discussion, it is not excluded that deposits over 100,000 euros ($128,800) could be instruments eligible for bail-in," spokeswoman Chantal Hughes told a regular briefing.

"It is a possibility."

The FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.1 percent at 1,184.78 points , while the EuroSTOXX 50 shed 0.5 percent and the Euro STOXX bank index fell 1.5 percent.