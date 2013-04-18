European shares turn negative after U.S. data

Heraeus takes over Swiss gold and silver firm Argor-Heraeus
HAMBURG, April 3 German precious metals group Heraeus said on Monday it had taken full control of Swiss gold and silver processor Argor-Heraeus.
LONDON, April 18 European shares turned lower on Thursday, led lower by financials as yet more weak U.S. economic data heightened growth concerns and left a leading index on course to chalk up a fifth straight day of losses.
At 1413 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares was down 0.2 percent at 1,145.48 points. U.S. indexes were even worse off, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.6 percent.
The rate of growth in factory activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region unexpectedly contracted in April, a survey showed on Thursday.
Among the worst hit among the financials sector were French banking stocks, with Societe Generale down 4 percent. (Reporting by Simon Jessop and David Brett; editing by Alistair Smout)
HAMBURG, April 3 German precious metals group Heraeus said on Monday it had taken full control of Swiss gold and silver processor Argor-Heraeus.
April 3 World's largest independent energy trader Vitol's profit rose 25 percent last year, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
LONDON, April 3 British luxury brand Burberry said on Monday it would transfer its beauty business to U.S. group Coty in a deal that will bring in around $225 million plus ongoing royalty payments in a bid to revitalise the division.