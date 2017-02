LONDON Aug 1 European shares reversed gains and turned negative on Monday, as euro zone peripheral worries dragged banks lower, more than offsetting optimism that the United States will raise the debt ceiling and avert a default.

By 1355 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.3 percent at 1,078.64 points.

The STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index fell 0.9 percent after gaining as much as 1.9 percent earlier in the session. (Reporting by Brian Gorman)