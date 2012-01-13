European shares turn negative on S&P downgrade talk

Canada's Collage gets seed funding via large insurer
TORONTO, Feb 22 One of Canada's largest insurers, Power Financial Corp, is investing in a Toronto-based startup with global ambitions to automate key segments of the insurance industry.
LONDON Jan 13 European shares turned negative after a senior euro zone government source said ratings agency Standard & Poor's was set to downgrade several, unspecified euro zone countries on Friday.
At 1414 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was down 0.5 percent at 1,013.98 points after earlier rising as high as 1,026.81.
"There is a rumour that S&P is about to downgrade several countries, that is what is causing the weakness in stocks," a London-based trader said.
* Gilead Sciences Canada- effective feb 28, ontario to list epclusa on public drug plan to treat all six genotypes of chronic hepatitis c infection Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes down: Dow 0.02 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.22 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)