Europe shares briefly turn negative in choppy trade

LONDON, July 24 European shares briefly turned negative in choppy trade on Tuesday as euro zone concerns, focused on Spain's high borrowing costs and a lowering of the credit outlook for Germany late Monday by Moody's, offset positive Chinese manufacturing data.

At 0731 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was flat at 1,023.89 points after falling to a low of 1,023.58 earlier in the session.