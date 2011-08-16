Europe stocks fall early after weak German GDP

Israel's Delek agrees to buy Canada's Ithaca Energy
Feb 6 Israel's Delek Group said it had offered $524 million for the 80 percent of shares in Canadian oil producer Ithaca Energy Inc it does not already own in an agreed takeover bid.
PARIS Aug 16 European stocks fell on Tuesday, halting a recovery rally started last week, as investors fretted about a tepid reading of German GDP growth ahead of talks between German and French leaders on the euro zone debt crisis.
At 0705 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares was down 0.7 percent at 962.64 points.
Data showed German GDP growth slowed more than expected in the second quarter, dropping to 0.1 percent in seasonally adjusted terms from a revised 1.3 percent in the first three months of the year, data showed. [ID:nLDE77F03P]
"This is a serious disappointment," West LB economist Joerg Lueschow said.
"Many growth forecasts will now likely be lowered and we will do so too. This does not provide any positive signs for euro zone GDP. We cannot expect more than stagnation now."
German stocks featured among the top losers, with the DAX .GDAXI down 1 percent, Siemens (SIEGn.DE) down 1.6 percent and Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) down 0.8 percent. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; additional reporting by Berlin newsroom)
* Ithaca Energy - Entered into definitive agreement with Delek group of cash takeover bid for all common shares of Ithaca not currently owned by Delek for C$1.95 per share
DUBAI, Feb 6 Most stock markets in the Gulf moved little in early trade on Monday because of flat global equity markets and crude oil prices, but Dubai outperformed on the back of advances in mid-to-large sized companies.