Europe stocks fall early after weak German GDP

PARIS Aug 16 European stocks fell on Tuesday, halting a recovery rally started last week, as investors fretted about a tepid reading of German GDP growth ahead of talks between German and French leaders on the euro zone debt crisis.

At 0705 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares was down 0.7 percent at 962.64 points.

Data showed German GDP growth slowed more than expected in the second quarter, dropping to 0.1 percent in seasonally adjusted terms from a revised 1.3 percent in the first three months of the year, data showed. [ID:nLDE77F03P]

"This is a serious disappointment," West LB economist Joerg Lueschow said.

"Many growth forecasts will now likely be lowered and we will do so too. This does not provide any positive signs for euro zone GDP. We cannot expect more than stagnation now."

German stocks featured among the top losers, with the DAX .GDAXI down 1 percent, Siemens (SIEGn.DE) down 1.6 percent and Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) down 0.8 percent. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; additional reporting by Berlin newsroom)