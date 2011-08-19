European shares fall in early trade; Autonomy soars

LONDON Aug 19 European shares fell early on
Friday, extending the previous session's steep decline, on
worries that major economies could be headed into recession, and
that policymakers have no solutions for the euro zone debt
crisis.
At 0710 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 1.3 percent at 913.47 points, after
falling 4.8 percent on Thursday, its biggest one-day decline
since March 2009, after a raft of gloomy U.S. economic data on
concerns over short-term funding stress on European banks.
"The market is discounting a recession, but I would say
they're wrong," said Lothar Mentel, chief investment officer at
Octopus Investments, which manages $4 billion.
"Some stocks have been driven down to ridiculous levels.
There has been a panic about European banks. European
governments are guaranteeing European banks, but if the
governments are not stable themselves, that means the banks
aren't stable."
Energy companies fell, as crude prices slipped on a weaker
demand outlook. BP and Total fell 1.7 and 1
percent respectively.
Autonomy Corp , however, soared 76 percent, after
Hewlett-Packard Co said it would buy the British
software company for as much as $11.7 billion.
(Reporting by Brian Gorman)