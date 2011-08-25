European shares rise in early trade; banks gain

LONDON Aug 25 European shares rose early on Thursday, extending a rally into a fourth day, as speculation grew that Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke would announce stimulus measures for the struggling U.S. economy on Friday.

At 0707 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.8 percent at 943.88 points, after rising 1.4 percent on Wednesday, though it is still down more than 15 percent in 2011.

The banking sector rose 1.3 percent. French bank Credit Agricole rose 4.4 percent after posting a less-than-expected 10.6 percent drop in quarterly earnings, weighed by well-flagged losses in Greece, as investor fears over European banks' funding profiles intensify.

"The market has got very excited. I don't think there will be quantitative easing, but there could be some sort of stimulus measures ... to help create jobs," said Justin Urquhart Stewart, director at Seven Investment Management.

"The good thing is that you can look at the corporates, some of which offer very good value. And the bad news is out there. There's no reason to think the market will fall significantly further." (Reporting by Brian Gorman)