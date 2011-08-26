Europe stocks fall early ahead of Bernanke speech

PARIS Aug 26 European shares eased early on Friday, adding to the previous session's losses, but an extension of a ban on short selling of financial shares and related derivatives was seen supporting banking stocks.

Volumes, however, could remain thin ahead of a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke at the Jackson Hole central bank meeting, where he is seen stopping short of announcing a third round of Fed bond buying.

At 0710 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.7 percent at 918.57 points. It has gained about 4 percent since tumbling to a two-year low earlier this month.

"This has been a technical rebound, but there's also a strong regulation dimension to this recovery," said Vincent Ganne, technical analyst at TradingSat.

"Authorities wanted to stop the bleeding at all costs with the ban, but will it really work?"

Banks were up, with Societe Generale gaining 1.2 percent and UniCredit up 0.3 percent. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)