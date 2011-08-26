Europe stocks fall early ahead of Bernanke speech

PARIS Aug 26 European shares eased early on
Friday, adding to the previous session's losses, but an
extension of a ban on short selling of financial shares and
related derivatives was seen supporting banking stocks.
Volumes, however, could remain thin ahead of a speech by
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke at the Jackson Hole
central bank meeting, where he is seen stopping short of
announcing a third round of Fed bond buying.
At 0710 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.7 percent at 918.57 points. It has
gained about 4 percent since tumbling to a two-year low earlier
this month.
"This has been a technical rebound, but there's also a
strong regulation dimension to this recovery," said Vincent
Ganne, technical analyst at TradingSat.
"Authorities wanted to stop the bleeding at all costs with
the ban, but will it really work?"
Banks were up, with Societe Generale gaining 1.2
percent and UniCredit up 0.3 percent.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)