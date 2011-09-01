European shares slip in early trade; miners fall

LONDON, Sept 1 European shares fell slightly in early trade on Thursday, snapping a three-day rally, with miners lower on weaker copper prices after Chinese export orders fell.

Investors awaited data that will give clues of the strength of the recovery in the world's biggest economy.

At 0714 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.1 percent at 966.17 points, after rising 5.2 percent over the previous three sessions, though it fell 10.6 percent in August.

The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources Index fell 0.6 percent. LME copper fell 0.7 percent on Thursday, weighed down by a fall in China's export orders and wider concerns about the global economy ahead of Friday's key U.S. employment data.

Bernard McAlinden, strategist for the European Securities Network, was upbeat on the prospects for further gains, if economic data was strong enough.

"In a cyclical bull market, your gains are deferred rather than lost," he said.

"There was a panic, and it had an unusually big correction -- because of things like the S&P downgrade of the U.S. Now we have a more balanced view." (Reporting by Brian Gorman)