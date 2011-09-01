European shares slip in early trade; miners fall

LONDON, Sept 1 European shares fell slightly in
early trade on Thursday, snapping a three-day rally, with miners
lower on weaker copper prices after Chinese export orders fell.
Investors awaited data that will give clues of the strength
of the recovery in the world's biggest economy.
At 0714 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.1 percent at 966.17 points, after
rising 5.2 percent over the previous three sessions, though it
fell 10.6 percent in August.
The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources Index fell 0.6
percent. LME copper fell 0.7 percent on Thursday, weighed down
by a fall in China's export orders and wider concerns about the
global economy ahead of Friday's key U.S. employment data.
Bernard McAlinden, strategist for the European Securities
Network, was upbeat on the prospects for further gains, if
economic data was strong enough.
"In a cyclical bull market, your gains are deferred rather
than lost," he said.
"There was a panic, and it had an unusually big correction
-- because of things like the S&P downgrade of the U.S. Now we
have a more balanced view."
(Reporting by Brian Gorman)