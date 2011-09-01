European shares snap three-day rally; miners fall

* FTSEurofirst 300 falls 0.6 pct after 3-day rally
* Miners decline as copper prices weaken
* Lagardere down after profit warning
By Brian Gorman
LONDON, Sept 1 European shares fell on Thursday
morning, snapping a three-day rally, with miners lower on weaker
copper prices after Chinese export orders fell.
Strategists said the rally might resume, even if key U.S.
data later in the session and on Friday is not especially
strong, as stocks were cheap after a sell-off in August.
At 0857 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.6 percent at 961.01 points, after
rising 5.2 percent over the previous three sessions.
The index fell 10.6 percent in August, the biggest monthly
decline since October 2008.
The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources Index fell 2
percent. Copper prices fell, weighed down by a fall in China's
export orders and wider concerns about the global economy ahead
of Friday's key U.S. employment data.
Investors awaited data that will give clues of the strength
of the recovery in the world's biggest economy, including the
Institute for Supply Management's August manufacturing index,
and weekly jobless numbers, ahead of Friday's non-farm payrolls.
"The ISM and the non-farm payrolls are two key data points,"
said Philip Isherwood, European equities strategist at Evolution
Securities. "After a reasonable rally you maybe take some
profits, if you've no idea what the non-farm figure will be.
It's a volatile number.
"The market has already discounted a recession and a decline
in earnings. Even what looks like mid-cycle weakness could be a
positive (for equities)."
Across Europe, Britain's FTSE 100 was down 0.5
percent, Germany's DAX was down 2 percent and France's
CAC40 fell 1.3 percent.
PRICE TARGETS
Traders said Germany would suffer disproportionately from
any slowing of the Chinese economy, and also pointed to several
downgrades of major German stocks.
The European autos sector fell sharply, down 2.8
percent.
Sanford Bernstein lowered price targets for Daimler
(DAIGn.DE), BMW and Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE). It also
downgraded chemicals heavyweight BASF (BASFn.DE), down 2
percent.
Economic data from the troubled euro zone region was also
downbeat. Manufacturing activity contracted for the first time
in almost two years in August, due to a sharp downturn in output
and new orders, a key business survey showed.
Spain sold 3.6 billion euros of five-year government bonds
on Thursday in an auction that met only sluggish demand and
suggested investors remain unconvinced by policymakers' efforts
to halt the spread of the euro zone's debt crisis.
In the United States on Wednesday stocks gained for a fourth
straight session on expectations the Fed will again intervene in
the economy.
Bernard McAlinden, strategist for the European Securities
Network, was upbeat on prospects for further gains in European
equities, unless economic data was especially weak. "In a
cyclical bull market, your gains are deferred rather than lost,"
he said.
"There was a panic and (shares) had an unusually big
correction (in August) ... Now we have a more balanced view. The
data doesn't have to be good, just not any worse than expected."
Equity valuations on Thomson Reuters Datastream showed the
STOXX Europe 600 carrying a one-year forward
price-to-earnings ratio of 8.7, against a 10-year average of
more than 13.
Among individual shares, French aerospace-to-media
conglomerate Lagardere fell 8.6 percent after warning
that profits this year would be markedly lower than expected
because of problems at its fledgling sports division.
(Additional reporting by Harro ten Wolde in Frankfurt; Editing
by David Holmes)
