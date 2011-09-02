European shares snap 4-day rally ahead of US jobs data

LONDON, Sept 2 European shares fell sharply on
Friday, snapping a four-session rally, on concerns U.S. non-farm
payrolls numbers could further highlight the fragile state of
recovery in the world's biggest economy and signal the country
was headed for a recession.
At 0706 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 1.1 percent at 962.97 points after
rising 0.7 percent in the previous session.
"I think the job figures are going to be worse than
expected. It could be a wake up call for the market and share
prices could go down even further," said Koen De Leus,
strategist at KBC Securities, in Brussels.
"Expectations of the QE3 (another round of quantitative
easing) have helped shares in the past days, but at the end of
the day, the market needs better economic environment that
stimulates growth and company results."
The U.S. non-farm payrolls data is expected to show an
increase of 75,000 jobs, although market whispers point to a
much lower number at 1230 GMT following a decline in the
employment component of the Institute for Supply Management's
factory activity index on Thursday.
European bank shares fell 1.6 percent, with
investors trading cautiously after a New York Times report said
a suit was being prepared to be filed against big U.S. banks
such as Bank of America , JPMorgan Chase , Goldman
Sachs and Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) by the agency that
oversees U.S. mortgage markets.
The report said investors fear that if banks are forced to
pay out billions for mortgages that defaulted, the suit could
sap earnings for years and contribute to further losses across
the financial services industry.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)