European shares up core-Europe boost to Greece

LONDON, Sept 15 European shares rose on Thursday after German and French leaders said they were determined to keep Greece in the euro zone, but UBS dropped sharply after the Swiss bank reported a shock unauthorised $2 billion trading loss.

UBS fell 7.2 percent after the bank said it had discovered the loss, by a trader in its investment bank, and warned it could post a third-quarter loss.

By 0708 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was up 0.8 percent at 920.50 points after gaining 1.4 percent in the previous session on hopes of a plan for a common euro bond would help ease the regions debt crisis.

"It is a strong statement that France and Germany has made of trying to keep Greece in the euro zone," Andrea Williams, who manages $2.1 billion in assets for Royal London Asset Management, said.

"It looks like they are buying time to put instruments in place to help absorb any losses. But Greece is not out of the woods yet, they still must implement the reforms and there is a risk the country could default." (Reporting by Joanne Frearson)