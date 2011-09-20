European shares ease on Italy downgrade

LONDON, Sept 20 European shares slipped on Tuesday after Standard & Poor cut Italy's credit rating by one notch, sparking fears the region's debt crisis was spreading, but losses were limited as investors went bargain hunting after sharp falls in the previous session.

French banking stocks were among the worst performers after sources said that Bank of China had stopped foreign exchange forwards and swaps trading with several European banks due to the region's debt crisis.

Societe Generale and BNP Paribas were down 2.7 percent and 3 percent respectively.

"Weaker start after the Italy downgrade and China news," Mark Priest, senior trader at ETX Capital said.

"The Europe crisis is going to run and run until we get a definite solution, that is a grey area at the moment. We could see the market go down another 3-4 percent from here."

By 0715 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was down 0.2 percent at 914.58 points after falling 2.3 percent in the previous session. (Reporting by Joanne Frearson)