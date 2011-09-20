European shares ease on Italy downgrade

LONDON, Sept 20 European shares slipped on
Tuesday after Standard & Poor cut Italy's credit rating by one
notch, sparking fears the region's debt crisis was spreading,
but losses were limited as investors went bargain hunting after
sharp falls in the previous session.
French banking stocks were among the worst performers after
sources said that Bank of China had stopped foreign exchange
forwards and swaps trading with several European banks due to
the region's debt crisis.
Societe Generale and BNP Paribas were
down 2.7 percent and 3 percent respectively.
"Weaker start after the Italy downgrade and China news,"
Mark Priest, senior trader at ETX Capital said.
"The Europe crisis is going to run and run until we get a
definite solution, that is a grey area at the moment. We could
see the market go down another 3-4 percent from here."
By 0715 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index of top shares was down 0.2 percent at 914.58 points after
falling 2.3 percent in the previous session.
(Reporting by Joanne Frearson)