European shares fall on German vote concerns

LONDON, Sept 29 European shares fell on Thursday
on worries about whether German Chancellor Angela Merkel would
face dissent in her own party in a vote on new powers in rescue
fund, potentially making further decision to resolve the eur
zone debt crisis difficult.
There has been worries in Merkel's coalition about the costs
of a Greek bailout and any dissent could dampen hopes that
further votes like the second Greek rescue package will go
through lawmaking process smoothly.
"There is going to be a lot of volatility until the German
vote," Joe Rundle, head of trading at ETX Capital, said. "It
is widely expected to go through, the key is how much support
Merkel gets in her own party."
"A weak German leader makes decision making very difficult,
we need a unified front for the euro zone and any sign of
weakness is going to jeopardize that."
By 0712 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index of top shares was down 0.3 percent at 924.17 points after
falling 1.2 percent in the previous session.
Hennes & Mauritz (HMb.ST), however, rose 3.4 percent to be
among the best performers after the world's second-biggest
fashion retailer pretax profit topped expectations.
(Reporting by Joanne Frearson)