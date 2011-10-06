European shares gain on bank capitalisation hopes

LONDON Oct 6 European equities extended the
previous session's strong gains on Thursday on hopes officials
will intensify their efforts to support Europe's financial
sector, while latest data raised optimism the U.S. economy might
avoid slipping into recession.
At 0705 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.6 percent at 921.68 points after
surging 3.3 percent in the previous session.
"Significant talk of bank recapitalisation is certainly the
driving factor behind positive sentiment," said Keith Bowman,
equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.
"But there is still a lot of uncertainty. Speed is of the
essence and that would make a difference. If we see another week
or so go by without some significant step forward, that is
likely to inject nerves back into the markets."
Banks have recovered after European finance ministers agreed
to safeguard banks and German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged on
Wednesday a quick decision on bank capitalisation in Europe,
saying "time is of the essence" and her government was ready to
capitalise its banks if needed.
The STOXX Europe 600 banking index rose 1.3 percent
to feature among the top gainers, but is still down 33 percent
this year on concerns about the sector's exposure to
debt-stricken countries such as Greece, which could default on
its debt obligations.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)