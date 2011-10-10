European shares up on euro zone debt plan hopes

LONDON Oct 10 European shares rose on Monday on track for four-straight days of gains after French and German leaders said they would come up with a plan to ease the euro zone sovereign debt crisis by the end of the month.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy said they would work out a plan to recapitalise European banks, come up with a sustainable answer to Greece and accelerate economic coordination in the euro zone by a G20 summit in Cannes on Nov. 3-4.

No details, however, of their plan were given.

"Only positive for the market short-term, it is good the governments are finally realising they have to step in," Joe Rundle, head of trading at ETX Capital, said.

"But I do not think it is as jolly as it looks and there is still going to be this uncertainty hanging over the market. Although they are trying to put on a common front, it is very difficult to get deals done."

European banks gained 0.7 percent by 0709 GMT, while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was up 0.7 percent at 953.47 points after hitting a five-week closing high on Friday following better-than-expected U.S. nonfarm payroll data. (Reporting by Joanne Frearson)