European shares up on euro zone debt plan hopes

BRIEF-Mediagrif reports results for its Q3 of fiscal 2017
* Mediagrif reports results for its third quarter of fiscal 2017
LONDON Oct 10 European shares rose on Monday on track for four-straight days of gains after French and German leaders said they would come up with a plan to ease the euro zone sovereign debt crisis by the end of the month.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy said they would work out a plan to recapitalise European banks, come up with a sustainable answer to Greece and accelerate economic coordination in the euro zone by a G20 summit in Cannes on Nov. 3-4.
No details, however, of their plan were given.
"Only positive for the market short-term, it is good the governments are finally realising they have to step in," Joe Rundle, head of trading at ETX Capital, said.
"But I do not think it is as jolly as it looks and there is still going to be this uncertainty hanging over the market. Although they are trying to put on a common front, it is very difficult to get deals done."
European banks gained 0.7 percent by 0709 GMT, while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was up 0.7 percent at 953.47 points after hitting a five-week closing high on Friday following better-than-expected U.S. nonfarm payroll data. (Reporting by Joanne Frearson)
* Mediagrif reports results for its third quarter of fiscal 2017
* Ellington Financial LLC- Estimated book value per common share as of January 31, 2017 was $19.92, or $19.63 on a diluted basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 7 Gilead Sciences Inc on Tuesday projected disappointing sales for its hepatitis C drug portfolio this year because of fewer new patients taking the drug and more competition, sending its shares down more than 5 percent in after-hours trading.