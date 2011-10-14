European shares gain on earnings news

LONDON Oct 14 European shares rose on Friday after forecast beating results from Google helped ease worries about the growth outlook for technology companies, while Syngenta gained after third-quarter sales beat expectations.

The world's largest agrochemicals company Syngenta rose 3.9 percent to become one of the biggest gainers in Europe after third-quarter sales jumped 21 percent due to strong demand in Latin America.

"People are talking about a good start to the U.S. earnings season, but I am a bit worried about the market at these levels. It feels a little bit high," Joe Rundle, head of trading at ETX Capital, said.

"They still not have resolved the euro zone debt problem and the U.S. economy is still floundering. Nothing has been solved."

By 0710 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was up 0.3 percent at 968.81 points after falling 1.1 percent in the previous session following weaker-than-expected Chinese trade data. (Reporting by Joanne Frearson)