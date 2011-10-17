Europe shares gain further as debt jitters ease

PARIS Oct 17 European stocks rose early on Monday, extending their brisk recovery rally into a third week as investors rush back into equities on mounting expectation of a bold plan to fight the euro zone debt crisis at next weekend's European Union summit.

At 0705 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.7 percent at 982.15 points, hitting a 10-week high and testing a major resistance level, the 50 percent retracement of the index's slump from late July to late September.

"This is a correction of the excessive retreat seen during the summer. The worst-case scenario of debt defaults from many euro zone countries or even of a break-up of the bloc that had been priced in has been avoided," said Marc Touati, head of economic research at Assya Global Equities.

"And this relief rally is not over, when you look at the major gap between market capitalisations and shareholders' equity."

Cyclical mining shares led the gains, with Rio Tinto up 2.4 percent, while BP gained 4.2 percent after agreeing on cleanup costs with Anadarko , its partner in the well which caused the Gulf of Mexico oil spill. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)