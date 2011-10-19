European shares rise on rescue fund report

LONDON Oct 19 European shares rose in early
trade on Wednesday, after reports that France and Germany had
agreed a plan to boost the euro zone rescue fund to 2 trillion
euros, which helped to fuel a late rally on Wall Street.
However, two senior European Union officials said on
Wednesday that no such agreement has yet been reached on scaling
up the size of the fund.
"It's interesting that despite the denial the market still
wants to go higher, which implies the market does think there's
something in the pipeline," Jeremy Batstone-Carr, strategist at
Charles Stanley, said.
"We'll see more whipsawing in the market in the run-up to
Sunday."
At 0709 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.6 percent at 968.32 points, after
falling 0.4 percent in the previous session.
French banking heavyweight BNP Paribas was among
the gainers, up 3.8 percent following a decline in the previous
session, after Moody's warned on France's credit outlook.
(Reporting by Brian Gorman)