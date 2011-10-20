European shares fall on summit pessimism

LONDON Oct 20 European shares fell early on Thursday, as the stalling of talks between France and Germany dented hopes that an EU summit on Sunday would come up with a comprehensive plan to tackle the euro zone debt crisis.

Stocks fell across the board, with the heavyweight banking sector among the biggest casualties, as investors worry about the level of funds needed to recapitalise banks. The STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index fell 1.5 percent.

At 0710 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 1.2 percent at 956.78 points, after rising 0.6 percent on Wednesday.

"With the mood they're in at the moment, markets won't even believe anything that is decided (at the summit)," said Justin Urquhart Stewart, director at Seven Investment Management.

"People trying to establish a theme here will find it very difficult - they should just ignore it until the politicians make up their minds."

French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel held talk in Frankfurt on Wednesday in a bid to break a deadlock between the European leaders over how to increase the firepower of the region's bailout fund. (Reporting by Brian Gorman)