European shares fall on summit pessimism

LONDON Oct 20 European shares fell early on
Thursday, as the stalling of talks between France and Germany
dented hopes that an EU summit on Sunday would come up with a
comprehensive plan to tackle the euro zone debt crisis.
Stocks fell across the board, with the heavyweight banking
sector among the biggest casualties, as investors worry about
the level of funds needed to recapitalise banks. The STOXX
Europe 600 Banking Index fell 1.5 percent.
At 0710 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 1.2 percent at 956.78 points, after
rising 0.6 percent on Wednesday.
"With the mood they're in at the moment, markets won't even
believe anything that is decided (at the summit)," said Justin
Urquhart Stewart, director at Seven Investment Management.
"People trying to establish a theme here will find it very
difficult - they should just ignore it until the politicians
make up their minds."
French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor
Angela Merkel held talk in Frankfurt on Wednesday in a bid to
break a deadlock between the European leaders over how to
increase the firepower of the region's bailout fund.
