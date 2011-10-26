REFILE-European shares edge up on earnings news

(Refiles to amend headline)
LONDON Oct 26 European shares edged higher on
Wednesday, buoyed by earnings news, although investors remained
cautious on concerns a summit of European Union leaders would
not come up with a strong enough package of measures to tackle
the euro zone debt crisis.
Disagreement remains on critical aspects of the potential
deal ahead of the meeting, due to start later in the day,
including how to give the currency bloc's bailout fund greater
firepower.
"I'm convinced it's going to disappoint because they can't
quite pull the rabbit out of the hat yet, though they will
probably get something better over time. Markets will react
badly," said Lothar Mentel, chief investment officer at Octopus
Investments, which manages $4 billion.
At 0714 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.2 percent at 984.69 points, after
falling 0.7 percent in the previous session.
Sweden's Handelsbanken (SHBa.ST) rose 2.7 percent after
reporting a better-than-expected rise in operating profit in the
third quarter on Wednesday, bucking a slowing economy by posting
rising core lending income and lower loan losses.
(Reporting by Brian Gorman)