European shares extend losing streak, led by miners

PARIS Nov 25 European stocks dipped early
on Friday, losing ground for the ninth time in 10 sessions and
set to post their biggest weekly loss in two months, dragged by
deepening worries over the euro zone debt crisis and the outlook
for the global economy.
At 0802 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.2 percent at 898.31 points. The
benchmark index has lost about 13 percent since late October.
Cyclical miners were among the biggest losers, with Xstrata
down 0.6 percent and Antofagasta down 1.1
percent.
"Investors are spooked by the macroeconomic uncertainties.
There's a lack of buyers which is reflected in the anaemic
trading volumes," said Fabrice Couste, head of CMC Markets
France.
"This market is very technical, and quite difficult for the
fund manager who needs to put his money to work. In the short
and medium term, the only safe haven left seems to be across the
Atlantic, in the U.S. T-bills, despite the political deadlock on
deficit-reduction measures."
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)