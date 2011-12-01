European shares slip back in cautious start to Dec

LONDON Dec 1 European shares slipped in
early trade on Thursday, giving back a little of the strong
gains in the previous session and as the market seeks further
guidance from policymakers about their plans to help end the
region's debt crisis.
At 0806 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.3 percent at 978.77 points, after
rising 3.6 percent in the previous session, when central banks
acted jointly to provide cheaper dollar liquidity to starved
European banks and China reduced the reserve rate requirement
for commercial lenders.
"There's relief with the coordinated bank action, but people
are now asking why have they done it. You can trade into it, but
you will probably sell out of it," said Justin Urquhart Stewart,
director at Seven Investment Management.
"That sort of enthusiasm just shows how much pent-up
frustration there is. There's a huge amount of value there, if
you're a bit more confident. But we would also have to see a
follow-through (action on the euro zone debt crisis) at the EU
meeting next week."
The auto sector was among those falling after a surge on
Wednesday. The STOXX Europe 600 Autos Index fell 0.8
percent.