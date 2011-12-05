Europe shares extend rally as Sarkozy, Merkel meet

PARIS Dec 5 European stocks rose early on
Monday, adding to last week's 8.5 percent jump, on growing hopes
of a sweeping solution to the euro zone debt crisis as French
President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel
meet ahead of a key summit.
Italy's move to unveil a fresh 30 billion euro package of
austerity measures also eased tensions surrounding the country's
finances and helped boost investor appetite for risky assets
such as equities.
At 0803 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.7 percent at 991.90 points, a level not
seen since late October.
But Kepler Capital Markets trader Patrice Perois said the
market looked ripe for a pull-back after its best weekly gain in
three years.
"There are still significant differences between Sarkozy and
Merkel, so we're in for a volatile week, and the risk is that
any kind of disappointment could trigger a pull-back," he said.