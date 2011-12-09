RPT-European shares fall on EU summit disappointment

LONDON Dec 9 European shares fell early
on Friday, extending a decline into a fourth session, as
regional leaders agreed to work towards a new "fiscal compact"
but made little firm progress in their efforts to stem the euro
zone debt crisis at a crucial summit.
At 0706 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.6 percent at 967.49 points, following
a strong run-up last week on hopes the summit would find
solutions.
EU leaders agreed stricter budget rules for the euro zone on
Friday, but failed to secure changes to the EU treaty among all
27 member states, meaning a deal will instead have to involve
just euro zone states and any others that want to join.
"It doesn't actually take us much further. I'm not sure
we've made much progress in terms of the underlying issues,"
said Justin Urquhart Stewart, director at Seven Investment
Management. "If you've made some profit on equities, it may be
time to realise that profit."
The STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index fell 0.9 percent
after Europe's banking watchdog said Europe's banks must find
114.7 billion euros of extra capital, more than predicted two
months ago, to make them strong enough to withstand the euro
zone debt crisis and restore investor confidence.