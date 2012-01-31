European shares rise on Greek debt talk hopes

LONDON Jan 31 European shares rose on
Tuesday on hopes Greece was nearing a debt swap deal needed to
avoid a messy default, while European leaders agreed on stricter
budget discipline measures to help prevent further debt
accumulation in the region.
Banks, many of which have been a focus in the euro zone debt
crisis due to their exposure to euro zone peripheral debt were
among the top performers, with the STOXX Europe 600 Banks index
rising 1.2 percent.
"They have made progress in Greece and the European leaders
have endorsed the fiscal pact," said Mike Lenhoff, chief
strategist at Brewin Dolphin Securities. "There is optimism in
the market."
"It lowers the risk of instability to the financial system
and company earnings. We are overweight defensive, but this is
something that could make us change our portfolios as it
diminishes the risk to the financial system."
By 0806 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index of top shares was up 0.5 percent at 1,035.89 points.