European shares rise in early trade; miners up

LONDON Feb 2 European shares hit a new
six-month high in early trade on Thursday, with mining stocks
higher after Xstrata said it was in talks about a merger
with commodities trader
Glencore.
The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources Index rose 3.4
percent, with Xstrata and Glencore up 11.5 and 3.3 percent
respectively.
The possible deal, and some strong corporate results,
further boosted sentiment for equities. Shares rose strongly in
the previous session, on strong macroeconomic data from China,
the United States and Germany, and signs a Greek debt swap deal
was imminent.
At 0807 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.2 percent at 1,059.29 points.
"As long as there's no bad news, no default in any European
countries, markets should keep on trickling upwards," said Mark
Priest, senior trader at ETX Capital.