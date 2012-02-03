European shares slip back from six-month highs

LONDON Feb 3 European shares fell
slightly on Friday, from six-month closing highs, as investors
awaited U.S. jobs data for indications of the strength of the
recovery in the world's biggest economy.
At 0807 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.1 percent at 1,058.84 points, having
hit its highest close since early August in the previous
session.
Finnish refiner Neste Oil was among the fallers,
down 2.2 percent, after reporting a bigger-than-expected fall in
fourth-quarter profit due in part to weak refining margins.
"Markets are taking cheer that America is improving.
Companies are strong, but they don't yet have the confidence to
invest," said Justin Urquhart Stewart, director at Seven
Investment Management.