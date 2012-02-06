European shares fall on Greek uncertainty

LONDON Feb 6 European shares fell back
from a six-month high early on Monday, with investors worried
about whether Greece can avoid a messy default as its
politicians struggled to agree austerity measures needed to
secure a bailout package.
Greece's coalition parties must tell the European Union on
Monday whether they accept the painful terms of a new bailout
deal as EU patience wears thin with political dithering in
Athens over implementing reforms.
Banks, many of which have significant exposure to sovereign
debt in peripheral euro zone countries, fell back.
The STOXX Europe 600 euro zone Banking Index fell
1.6 percent. BNP Paribas fell 2.4 percent.
"The eurozone remains a major uncertainty. It has the
potential to unravel everything in the event of a disorderly
default in Greece," said Jeremy Batstone-Carr, strategist at
Charles Stanley.
"What hasn't been priced in is a continuation of the crisis
in other countries. Were Spain and Italy to come under further
pressure, there would be scope for the market to weaken quite
significantly."
At 0809 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.4 percent at 1,072.54 points, after
hitting a fresh six-month high on Friday, when data showed many
more jobs being created in the United States than expected,
boosting optimism on the strength of the recovery in the world's
biggest economy.