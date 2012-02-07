版本:
European shares hit by weak corporate results

LONDON Feb 7 European shares fell back from six-month highs on Tuesday, weighed by weak updates from the likes of UBS and Alfa Laval.

At 0822 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.2 percent at 1,072.97 points.

"Earnings season has been fairly mixed," said Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

"We still have got difficulties with the banking sector and UBS results signify those concerns. The investment banking sector is a very tough place to be at the moment."

UBS fell 1.1 percent as the Swiss bank warned on its first-quarter performance when posting quarterly profit at the bottom end of expectations amid uncertainty around the euro zone, Europe's banking system, and U.S. deficit issues.

