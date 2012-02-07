European shares hit by weak corporate results

LONDON Feb 7 European shares fell back
from six-month highs on Tuesday, weighed by weak updates from
the likes of UBS and Alfa Laval.
At 0822 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.2 percent at 1,072.97 points.
"Earnings season has been fairly mixed," said Keith Bowman,
equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.
"We still have got difficulties with the banking sector and
UBS results signify those concerns. The investment banking
sector is a very tough place to be at the moment."
UBS fell 1.1 percent as the Swiss bank warned on its
first-quarter performance when posting quarterly profit at the
bottom end of expectations amid uncertainty around the euro
zone, Europe's banking system, and U.S. deficit issues.