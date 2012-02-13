European shares rise after Greek vote, banks rally

LONDON Feb 13 Banking shares led European
stocks higher early on Monday after the Greek parliament
approved measures needed to secure an international bailout and
avoid a chaotic default that would dent market confidence in the
euro zone.
The European banking shares index gained 1.6
percent, led by euro zone lenders exposed to debt-laden
peripheral countries, such as Commerzbank and Societe
Generale, up 4.2 percent and 3.4 percent,
respectively.
"People were losing patience with Greece. In the end they
got their act together and it's definitely a positive," Markus
Huber, head of German sales trading at ETX Capital, said.
At 0807 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.8 percent at 1,072.77 points.
The index had fallen 0.9 percent on Friday, taking it to its
steepest weekly fall in nearly two months after Greece's
international lenders said they needed to see more steps from
Athens before releasing the rescue package.