European shares rise early; BNP Paribas surges

PARIS Feb 15 European stocks rose in
early trade on Wednesday following better-than-feared GDP
figures for Germany and France, and as debt-striken Greece
appeared to be nearing a political consensus on painful budget
cuts.
Banking stocks rallied, with BNP Paribas surging 7
percent after posting forecast-beating results and hitting
tougher capital targets six months early.
At 0803 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.7 percent at 1,077.17 points, while the
euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index was up 1
percent at 2,512.31 points.
"After testing the lower band of its upward channel, the
Euro STOXX 50 should climb toward its highest point of 2012 at
2,540 points, its next resistance level," Aurel BGC chartist
Gerard Sagnier said.