European shares rise; halt losing streak

LONDON Feb 24 European shares rose on Friday, halting a three-day losing run, on expectation the European Central Bank will lend a vast amount to banks at next week's three-year refinancing operation and company results will continue to show an improvement in profits.

Banks, many of which have seen their balance sheets come under pressure due to their exposure to euro zone sovereign debt, were among the top gainers, with the STOXX Europe 600 Banks index rising 0.9 percent.

"We have seen a pull back over the last three days and are rebounding following the falls," said Koen De Leus, strategist at KBC Securities.

"We still have pretty optimistic expectations about company profits of around 5 to 6 percent and the ECB's three-year LTRO (long term refinancing operation) has helped risk assets by injecting a huge liquidity in the market."

At 0808 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.3 percent at 1,078.62 points.