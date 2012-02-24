European shares rise; halt losing streak

LONDON Feb 24 European shares rose on
Friday, halting a three-day losing run, on expectation the
European Central Bank will lend a vast amount to banks at next
week's three-year refinancing operation and company results will
continue to show an improvement in profits.
Banks, many of which have seen their balance sheets come
under pressure due to their exposure to euro zone sovereign
debt, were among the top gainers, with the STOXX Europe 600
Banks index rising 0.9 percent.
"We have seen a pull back over the last three days and are
rebounding following the falls," said Koen De Leus, strategist
at KBC Securities.
"We still have pretty optimistic expectations about company
profits of around 5 to 6 percent and the ECB's three-year LTRO
(long term refinancing operation) has helped risk assets by
injecting a huge liquidity in the market."
At 0808 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.3 percent at 1,078.62 points.